WRAPUP 3-Athletics-Robles stripped of gold as more drama grips Daegu

By Ossian Shine
DAEGU, South Korea, Aug 29 Cuban hurdler Dayron
Robles was stripped of gold and glory at the world athletics
championships on Monday in a twist every bit as dramatic as
Usain Bolt's disqualification from the blue riband 100 metres
sprint the night before.
The muscular world record-holder was disqualified after a
physical track tussle in the 110 metres hurdles final with
China's Liu Xiang.
Robles bumped Liu in an epic race between the three fastest
hurdlers of all time -- America's David Oliver finished fifth --
and crossed the line first ahead of Jason Richardson.
The Chinese protested, however, and Richardson was awarded
gold by the referee. A Cuban counter-appeal was rejected by a
jury, and Richardson held on to gold with Liu winning silver and
Britain's Andy Turner lifted to bronze.
Robles left the stadium after his appeal failed without
making any comment.
"Robles hit me twice, at the ninth hurdle he pulled at me,
but it wasn't intentional," former Olympic champion Liu told
reporters. "If not for the incident I would be gold medallist.
"I am good friends with Robles. What I like is a happy camp
-- I don't know what to say."
Richardson said: "The reaction is bittersweet. I am
disappointed to have won on a technicality. I wish that under
different circumstances he could keep the medal but rules are
rules.
"Anything can happen in track and field if you just do your
best and stay in your lane."
The floodlit drama was exactly what the 13th world
championships needed to dispel a gloom which, like the
ever-present mist on Daegu's mountains, had lingered around the
stadium after the shock of Bolt losing his 100 metres crown.
A victim of the one-false-start-and-you're-out rule, Bolt
was disqualified on Sunday night and his Jamaican understudy
Yohan Blake crowned champion in a major anti-climax.
FASTEST MAN
The world's fastest man took his time responding to the
disqualification, waiting around 18 hours to make any statement.
When he did respond publicly, Bolt said very little. But
what was there to say about a perhaps overly harsh rule which is
sure to cause plenty of soul-searching among the sport's highest
echelons?
"Firstly, I would like to congratulate my team mate Yohan
Blake and the other athletes who won the medals," a statement
released by Bolt's management team read. "Of course I am
extremely disappointed not to have had the chance to defend my
title due to the false start.
"However, I have to move on now as there is no point to
dwell on the past."
Allyson Felix will also need to move on as her dreams of
completing an unprecedented women's 200-400m double at a worlds
disappeared when she was beaten in the 400 final by Amantle
Montsho.
Montsho could not wipe the smile from her face after landing
Botswana's first gold at a world championships.
"I know Allyson is a good athlete and she is fast... I felt
when she was coming, but I managed to hold on," Montsho said.
Felix was sanguine in defeat.
"On the home straight I definitely felt I still had a
chance," she said.
"I gave it all and tried to move my arms. I cannot be too
disappointed with my silver medal. I still have the 200 metres
and the relays coming up."
Carmelita Jeter put a smile back on the faces of Team USA in
the night's last final, racing to gold in the women's 100
metres.
She finished in 10.90 seconds, beating Jamaica's Veronica
Campbell-Brown by 0.07 seconds with Trinidadian Kelly-Ann
Baptiste third.
"I have been working really very, very hard. And today it
paid off," Jeter told reporters. "My coach showed me that I was
ready to get the gold medal, to stop the Jamaican predominance
in the sprint."
In field events, Koji Murofushi earned a surprise gold medal
in the hammer with a throw of 81.24 metres to give Japan its
first title of the championships, while Poland's Pawel
Wojciechowski leapt to gold in the pole vault, ahead of Cuban
Lazara Borges.
Delighted New Zealander Valerie Adams took her third
successive women's shot put world title.
"I simply smashed it out," she said.
