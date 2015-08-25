Athletics-Dibaba dominates to win 1,500 metres gold

BEIJING Aug 25 Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba stormed to a dominant victory in the 1,500 metres at the world championships on Tuesday to claim her maiden major global title outdoors.

The 24-year-old world record holder, indoor world champion in 2012, tired of a tactical race and hit the front with two laps to go, outpacing the field over the final 800 metres to win in four minutes 08.09 seconds.

Dibaba, sister of three-times Olympic champion Tirunesh and cousin of twice Olympic champion Derartu Tulu, was followed across the line by Kenya's Faith Kipyegon, who won silver in 4.08.96.

Sifan Hassan took bronze for the Netherlands in 4.09.34. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)