UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
BEIJING Aug 25 Olympic champion and world record holder David Rudisha ran from the front and trusted his finishing pace to regain the world 800 metres title on Tuesday.
Still not back at his best after the knee injury that cost him his chance to defend the world title in 2013, the Kenyan kicked for home at the end of the back straight and crossed the line in one minute 45.84 seconds to win gold.
In the absence of defending champion Mohammed Aman of Ethiopia and London Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos, who both failed to reach the final, Pole Adam Kszczot finished strongly to win silver in 1.46.08.
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Amel Tuka, who has slashed more than three seconds off his personal best this year, finished third in 1.46.30 to win a first world championship medal for his country. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday