Athletics-Schippers wins 200 metres gold at world championships

BEIJING Aug 28 Dutch flier Dafne Schippers pipped Jamaica's Elaine Thompson by three hundredths of a second to win the women's 200 metres at the world championships on Friday.

The former heptathlete, who won silver in the 100 metres behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on Monday, surged to the line in 21.63 seconds, the fastest time in 17 years in the half-lap sprint.

Thompson took silver in a personal best time of 21.66, while bronze went to her compatriot, twice Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown, who ran 21.97.

Fraser-Pryce, the 2013 champion, decided against doubling up in Beijing, while the schedule prevented Olympic champion Allyson Felix from running 200m and 400m and she chose the longer race, winning gold on Thursday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney,; Editing by Ed Osmond)