Athletics-Budapest pulls out of race for 2017 worlds

DAEGU, South Korea Aug 22 Budapest has
withdrawn its candidacy for the 2017 world athletics
championships, leaving a three-way fight between London,
Barcelona and Doha.
The governing International Association of Athletics
Federations (IAAF), in a statement after a council meeting in
Daegu on Monday, did not say why the Hungarian capital had
pulled out of the running.
Spain had previously expressed an interest without deciding
which city would be the country's candidate.
The hosts will be selected by the IAAF Council at a meeting
in Monaco in November after the final list of official
candidates is announced on Sept. 1.
Daegu is hosting the championships this month with Moscow
and Beijing following in 2013 and 2015.
London's bid has been clouded by a row over the 2012 Olympic
Stadium, with Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur
seeking a judicial review over the decision to allow West Ham
United to take over the facility after next year's Games.
However, London 2012 chairman Sebastian Coe, an IAAF
vice-president who is in Daegu, indicated this month that the
bid will go ahead with full support from the British government
and London mayor Boris Johnson.
(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)