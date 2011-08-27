UPDATE 1-Athletics-Olympic champion Ohuruogu disqualified

* Ohuruogu left in tears and "broken"
DAEGU, South Korea, Aug 27 Olympic 400 metres
champion Christine Ohuruogu's attempt to regain the world title
ended in tears on Saturday when she was disqualified for making
a false start in her heat.
The 27-year-old Briton looked stunned, standing with her
hands on her hips under the floodlights of Daegu's 53,000-seater
stadium before a marshal led her off the track.
Ohuruogu, who was 400 metres world champion in Osaka in 2007
before sprinting to Olympic gold in Beijing the following year,
sat for 10 minutes on stairs in the bowels of the stadium,
crying as runners tried to console her.
"I false started, people false start all the time. I wasted
all that hard work. I am broken, you can all see I am broken,"
she told reporters.
"I have nothing else to say, I false started...I worked
really hard."
Sanya Richards-Ross, the American athlete who took
Ohuruogu's world title in Berlin in 2009, was quick to empathise
with the devastated Briton.
"You never hear that second gun in the 400 so I thought it
was a malfunction," Richards-Ross said. "We were all really
surprised, it is very disappointing.
"As an athlete, you always want everyone to have a fair shot
at that medal. I feel really bad for her."
Ohuruogu had arrived in Daegu on a poor run of form and has
appeared increasingly uncomfortable at being portrayed as a
figurehead for the London 2012 Olympics.
She finished last at the recent London Diamond League
meeting and missed 10 weeks of training this year due to a
quadriceps injury which had ruled her out for much of last
season.
Still, though, she has struck a defiant pose in recent days
despite arriving in Korea as only the 36th fastest 400m runner
of 2011.
"I expect that I go out there and do my best," Ohuruogu told
The Independent newspaper recently.
"I want to leave the track knowing that I did everything I
could with the time I had."
