DAEGU, South Korea Aug 29 South African double-amputee Oscar Pistorius failed to qualify for the 400 metres final at the athletics world championships on Monday.

The 24-year-old finished last in his heat, the third of three semi-finals, in a time of 46.19 seconds, more than a second short of his personal best.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

For more athletics click on

For more sport click on