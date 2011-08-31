Athletics-Britain hoping for Greene day in Daegu

| DAEGU, South Korea, Sept 1
DAEGU, South Korea, Sept 1 Britain will be
looking to Dai Greene to provide a pre-Olympic fillip with a
gold medal in the men's 400 metres hurdles when world
championship action returns to the Daegu Stadium on Thursday.
The hosts of next year's London Games have had a
disappointing championships so far after Mo Farah was pipped to
10,000 metres gold and Jessica Ennis failed to retain her
heptathlon title.
A groin injury has robbed the one-lap hurdles of American
double defending champion Kerron Clement, who failed to get
through the heats, and Greene has been in impressive form in the
Diamond League this year.
"I feel confident I can face my opponents in the final," the
Welshman said after winning his heat. "I am ready for Thursday.
I will just relax, take a nap to get ready for the fight."
The women's 400m hurdles is another of the six titles up for
grabs on day six of the championships with American Lashinda
Demus hoping to see off the twin Jamaican challenge of defending
champion Melaine Walker and Kaliese Spencer.
Kenyan success can again be expected in the men's 3,000m
steeplechase while Maryam Jamal, who was born in Ethiopia, is a
strong favourite to retain the women's 1,500m title she won for
Bahrain in 2007 and 2009.
However, Spain's Natalia Rodriguez, who finished first in
Berlin two years ago but was disqualified for tripping a fellow
competitor, looked strong in the semi-finals and will be hoping
to atone for that disappointment with a gold medal.
Off the track, Russian hopes of success will be pinned on
Ivan Ukhov in the absence of injured defending champion Yaroslav
Rybakov in the men's high jump, while Cuban Yargelis Savigne
will be out for a third successive title in the women's triple
jump.
The women's 200m heats will be the highlight of the morning
session with American three-times champion Allyson Felix getting
back on the track to start the defence of her title after her
silver medal-winning performance in the 400m.
Briton Farah will run in the men's 5,000 heats after
deciding to double up on Wednesday, UK Athletics said.
(Editing by John O'Brien)
