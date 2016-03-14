Athletics-Eaton, Cunningham highlight U.S. world indoors team

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
March 14 Heptathlon world record holder Ashton Eaton and talented teenage high jumper Vashti Cunningham headline a 58-member U.S. team for this week's IAAF world indoor championships, USA Track & Field said on Monday.
Eaton, who also holds the outdoor decathlon world record, will be going for his third consecutive world heptathlon title in the March 17-20 championships in Portland, Oregon.
Cunningham, the 18-year-old daughter of former National Football League quarterback Randall Cunningham, soared to a world junior record 1.99 metres, the best jump of 2016, in winning the U.S. championship in Portland on Saturday.
World indoor pole vault record holder Jenn Suhr and five other athletes who have the best marks in the world this season in their championships event also will be representing the United States in the tune-up for August's Rio Olympics.
They include men's long jumper Marquis Dendy and Barbara Pierre (60 metres co-leader), Ajee Wilson (800m), Brianna Rollins (60m hurdles) and Michelle Carter (shot put).
Sandi Morris, who upset Suhr in the U.S. championships, is also on the team as are Olympic long jump gold medallist Brittney Reese and reigning world indoor 60m hurdles champion Nia Ali. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday