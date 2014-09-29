UPDATE 3-Canada's Encana to buy Athlon Energy for $5.93 bln

(Adds background, details on deal, CEO comment)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's largest natural gas
producer Encana Corp said on Monday it has agreed to
buy Athlon Energy for $5.93 billion in cash, as it
accelerates its plan to focus on more lucrative oil and
natural-gas liquids (NGLs).
The deal, which gives Calgary-based Encana control of about
140,000 net acres in the oil-rich Permian Basin in Texas, adds
another core region to the six shale fields where Encana is
concentrating its spending.
The takeover will lead to a huge payday for Apollo Global
Management. Athlon was formed in 2010 with the backing
of the U.S. private equity firm that still owns over 30 percent
of the company's stock, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Fort Worth, Texas-based Athlon, which was taken public back
in August 2013, raised just over $300 million via its IPO. The
initial public offering (IPO) priced at $20 at the time and the
stock began trading at $26 a share.
The offer price of $58.50 per share is a nearly threefold
increase on the price at which the company went public, and also
represents a premium of 25 percent to Athlon's closing price on
Friday.
Athlon shares were trading just below the offer price at
$58.16 before the opening bell.
PERMIAN PLAY
Athlon has been focused on the acquisition and development
of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in
the Permian Basin, which spans portions of Texas and New Mexico
and consists of three main sub-basins: the Delaware Basin, the
Central Basin Platform, and the Midland Basin. Athlon's assets
are located mainly in the northern part of the Midland basin.
Athlon produces about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (ob/ed). With the deal, Encana now expects to achieve 75
percent of operating cash flow from liquids production in 2015,
two years ahead of its earlier projection.
In the past year, Encana has significantly realigned its
portfolio via divestitures of natural gas-weighted assets and
the acquisition of higher-margin oil and natural gas liquids.
The company sparked a flurry of speculation among analysts
that it was eyeing a large takeover after it moved quickly early
this month to sell its remaining stake in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd
, a company it spun out to investors in May. The company
has raised over C$4.2 billion ($3.8 billion) from that spin-out
alone this year.
"Our portfolio now aligns with our vision of being a leading
North American resource play company," said Encana's CEO Doug
Suttles in a statement. "Our growth areas now include the top
two resource plays in Canada, the Montney and Duvernay, and the
top two resource plays in the United States, the Eagle Ford and
the Permian."
The deal, which is expected to close before the end of 2014,
is subject to regulatory approvals. Encana is assuming Athlon's
$1.15 billion of debt.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in
Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings, Ted Kerr and Chizu
Nomiyama)