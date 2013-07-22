Athlon Energy Inc sets IPO price to raise up to $316 million

July 22 Athlon Energy Inc, backed by Apollo
Global Management LLC, said it expects to sell its
shares at between $18 and $20 each in its initial public
offering to raise up to $316 million.
The company, which buys and develops oil and liquid-rich
natural gas reserves, is selling 15.8 million shares in the
offering.
Athlon was founded in 2010 by former employees of Encore
Acquisition Co and was acquired by Denbury Resources Inc
in 2009 for $3.2 billion. ()
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company hopes to list its shares
on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ATHL".
Apollo-backed organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Markets LLC and
jewelry and accessories retailer Claire's Inc have also filed
for an IPO this year.
Athlon, which reported net income of $53 million on revenue
of $157.1 million for 2012, listed Citigroup as the lead
underwriter to its offering.