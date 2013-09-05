版本:
2013年 9月 5日

ATK to buy Bushnell Group for $985 mln

Sept 5 Alliant Techsystems Inc, the world's largest ammunition maker, said it would buy Bushnell Group Holdings Inc for $985 million in cash.

Alliant expects the deal to close in the third or fourth quarter of its fiscal year ending March 2014.

