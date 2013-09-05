ATK to buy Bushnell Group for $985 mln

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
Sept 5 Alliant Techsystems Inc, the world's largest ammunition maker, said it would buy Bushnell Group Holdings Inc for $985 million in cash.
Alliant expects the deal to close in the third or fourth quarter of its fiscal year ending March 2014.
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook