ATK wins $8.4 bln U.S. Army ammunition plant contract - Pentagon

BRIEF-UMC's unit orders machinery equipment worth T$627.1 mln
* Says unit United Semiconductor (Xiamen) Co Ltd orders machinery equipment worth T$627.1 million ($20.41 million) from Lam Research International Sarl
WASHINGTON Oct 4 Alliant Techsystems Inc has won a contract valued at up to $8.4 billion to supply small-caliber ammunition to the U.S. Army and continue operating the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.
The fixed-price contract runs through Sept. 30, 2022, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major contracts.
* Google says that it is partnering with Telenor to enable launch of RCS messaging to their 214 million subscribers across Europe and Asia- blog
* Swiss Takeover Commission says J&J offer for Actelion meets legal requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)