版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 5日 星期五 05:35 BJT

ATK wins $8.4 bln U.S. Army ammunition plant contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON Oct 4 Alliant Techsystems Inc has won a contract valued at up to $8.4 billion to supply small-caliber ammunition to the U.S. Army and continue operating the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

The fixed-price contract runs through Sept. 30, 2022, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major contracts.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐