UPDATE 2-WS Atkins eyes financing to fuel energy, aero deals

* FY underlying profit 101.6 mln stg vs 102.7 mln stg

* Revenue 1.71 bln stg vs 1.56 bln stg; Div up 5.2 pct to 30.50p

* Plans to broaden finances for M&A, debt reduction

* Considering more disposals

* Shares rise 3.9 pct

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, June 14 Design and engineering firm WS Atkins said it planned to broaden its financing over the next year to help it expand in fast-growing energy and commercial aerospace sectors after soft UK and U.S. markets led to a small fall in profit last year.

Atkins, which wants to reduce its exposure in Britain over the next three years to about a quarter of group sales from around 45 percent now in favour of high-growth overseas markets, said it was also interested in making acquisitions in the defence and security sectors.

In March, Atkins Chief Executive Uwe Krueger told Reuters the company would look for acquisitions that cost typically no more than 50 million pounds ($77.9 million) but did not rule out "game changing opportunities" if one were to arise.

"We want to see this business grow. That'll be both organic and M&A, which requires funding. I think you'll see generally over the next year or so us looking to broaden our sources of financing," Atkins Finance Director Heath Drewett told Reuters on Thursday, adding that paying off debt was also on the company's agenda.

"I think it is a prudent measure to make sure that we have got a really firm foundation for when the board say 'we now want to accelerate this growth, have we got a solid ground on which to do that?' The answer will be yes."

Atkins, which raised $75 million through a U.S. private placement in May, said it would likely consider adding European or U.S. banks to its group of UK lenders, although it did not want to rely just on bank debt.

The group, which provides architectural, design and construction services and has worked on London's 2012 Olympic site as well as a renovation of New York's Statue of Liberty, posted a 1.1 percent fall in underlying pretax profit to 101.6 million pounds ($158.32 million) in the year to end-March.

The figure was broadly in line with the average analyst forecast of 100.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters data. Revenue rose 9.4 percent to 1.71 billion pounds, while the firm raised its full-year dividend by 5.2 percent to 30.50 pence.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm were up 3.91 percent to 704 pence at 1011 GMT on Thursday.

"Atkins has weathered the economic turmoil well and, whilst profits have yet to get on an upward trajectory, the signs are promising," said Investec analyst John Lawson, adding that he was likely to increase his current 2013 pretax forecast of 104 million pounds by 1 or 2 percent.

Delays to major rail signalling work and the sale of its asset management business saw Atkins' UK revenues slip 7.2 percent, although the firm said its outlook for the region remained stable as it took on more staff.

In North America, which represents 26 percent of the group, revenue rose 51 percent boosted by a first full-year for U.S. firm PBSJ Corp which Atkins bought in 2010.

Atkins is hoping to benefit from large infrastructure improvements in the United States although budget restrictions and delays ahead of presidential elections in November continue to hamper work flow.

Revenues at its smaller but fast-growing energy division rose by 30 percent as safety demands in oil and nuclear facilities increased, while its Middle East region was up 22 percent due to healthy levels of infrastructure projects.

Atkins said it expected to grow headcount in both its energy and Middle East divisions to match demand, although at a slightly lower rate than the 19 and 26 percent increases in 2011/12. The group added that disposals were also on its agenda.

"We are actively looking across the group to decide whether or not, beyond those businesses that we have already sold, whether there are any more to come," Drewett said.

"There are certainly more obvious (disposal) candidates than others."