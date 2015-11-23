Pair charged in Wal-Mart killing targeted women across U.S. South

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
ATLANTA Nov 23 A man and woman facing murder charges for running over a 65-year-old woman outside a Wal-Mart in suburban Atlanta are suspected in 10 purse snatchings and a kidnapping in parking lots in five Southern states, authorities said on Monday.
Brandon Shawn Smith, 27, and Stephanie Marie Rodriguez, 37, were arrested during the weekend in central Tennessee, according to police in Covington, Georgia, where the Wal-Mart death occurred. They were jailed in Tennessee on Monday awaiting extradition to Georgia.
Authorities say Smith and Rodriguez may have been involved in at least 10 purse snatchings and one kidnapping in recent weeks in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Florida.
"These suspects targeted Wal-Marts and elderly female victims walking alone to their cars in the day and night," Covington police said in a statement.
Smith and Rodriguez were charged with murder in the Nov. 16 death of Marsha Johnson. Covington Police said Smith grabbed Johnson's purse outside a Wal-Mart and dragged her through the parking lot before running her over with his car multiple times.
Rodriguez was in the car with Smith at the time of the killing, police said.
Covington police spokesman Captain Craig Treadwell said the two lived from "motel to motel" supporting themselves through purse snatchings.
Smith and Rodriguez were arrested in Manchester, Tennessee, after police, acting on a tip, stopped their car. (Editing by Letitia Stein and Bill Trott)
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.