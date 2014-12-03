Atlantia investors agree to ownership structure shake-up- sources

MILAN Dec 3 Major shareholders in Italy's roads
and airports group Atlantia have agreed to a shake-up
of its ownership structure, two sources close to the matter
said, a move that could make it more accessible to new
investors.
Atlantia, which owns 96 percent of airport operator
Aeroporti di Roma, is currently 45.6 percent owned by holding
company Sintonia, controlled by the Benetton family.
Under the restructuring plan, Sintonia would be dismantled
and a shareholder pact between its four investors would be
dissolved. This would leave the Benetton family with a stake in
Atlantia of more than 30 percent, the sources said.
The other three investors in Sintonia, Singapore sovereign
wealth fund GIC, U.S. bank Goldman Sachs and
Italian investment bank Mediobanca, would receive
direct stakes in Atlantia of 8 percent, 4.5 percent and 2.7
percent respectively.
GIC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the issue.
Atlantia was not immediately available to comment.
The plan to streamline Atlantia's structure is part of a
trend in Italy to simplify corporate ownership. A similar
process is underway at Telecom Italia and RCS
Mediagroup.
"The dismantling of the holding company would allow
shareholders to sell their stakes in Atlantia if they want to
and make the company more attractive for new investors," a
Milan-based analyst said.
A decision on dismantling the holding company and dissolving
the shareholder pact is due by Dec. 21 and will allow Sintonia
investors to unlock their stakes in Atlantia as of June 21 next
year. The shareholder pact has rules which make it difficult for
shareholders to sell.
The sources said this would allow investors to sell or
reduce their stake in Atlantia, but they said GIC, Goldman Sachs
and Mediobanca would be in no rush to shed their holdings.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio; additional reporting by Saeed Hasan
in Singapore.; Writing by Francesca Landini. Editing by Jane
Merriman)