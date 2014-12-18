Atlantia investor group Sintonia dissolves pact

MILAN Dec 18 Investors in Sintonia have agreed to dissolve a shareholder pact controlling 45.6 percent of Atlantia by end-June, taking direct control of their stakes in the Italian motorway and airport operator, Atlantia said on Thursday.

After the move, which could make Atlantia more attractive to new investors, the Benetton family will own around 30 percent in the company. The statement confirms what Reuters reported earlier this month.

The other three members of Sintonia, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, U.S. bank Goldman Sachs and Italian investment bank Mediobanca, would receive direct stakes in Atlantia of 8 percent, 4.5 percent and 2.7 percent respectively. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)