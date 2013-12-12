2013 had lowest hurricane count since 1982, says insurance firm

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 12 The 2013 Atlantic storm season
has proved one of the quietest in decades with the lowest number
of hurricanes since 1982 and none of them considered 'major',
according to insurance broker Willis Re.
An unusually quiet hurricane season is significant for the
insurance industry not only because there are fewer pay-outs for
damage but also because it drives down reinsurance prices.
The Atlantic hurricane season is closely watched by insurers
because a destructive storm can hit prosperous, heavily insured
areas such as Miami, costing the industry billions in claims.
A review of the season by Willis Re, published on
Thursday shows that the 2013 season saw only two storms - named
Humberto and Ingrid - classified as hurricanes.
"A season without a major hurricane hasn't occurred since
1994 and the number of hurricanes this year was the lowest since
1982," the review said.
The official hurricane season runs between June 1 and
November 30 and was predicted by many forecasters to be "active
or above average", the report said.
"However, it was in fact one of the quietest seasons
observed in the last 20 years," Willis Re said.