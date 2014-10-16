Clinton Group to call on Atlantic Power to explore sale again

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold announces Q1 2017 gold & silver production at Mineral Ridge Operation
* Scorpio Gold says gold and silver production for Mineral Ridge Operation in Q1 2017 totalled 5,741 ounces and 2,854 ounces, respectively
Oct 16 New York-based activist investor Clinton Group Inc is preparing to call on Atlantic Power Corp on Thursday to restart a sale process it abandoned last month, according to a draft letter to the company's board of directors seen by Reuters.
Clinton Group is confident that bids for Atlantic Power came in at least at $4 per share, the fund manager's senior managing director Joseph De Perio writes in the letter.
"With an unaffected price of $3 per share, such bids after a competitive process should have been attractive," De Perio writes.
Clinton is open to working with Atlantic Power in a constructive manner and believes many other shareholders are of like mind, De Perio writes. He adds that Clinton Group has a "meaningful" stake in Atlantic Power.
A representative for Boston-based Atlantic Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company owns and operates a diverse fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada and has a market value of more than $300 million. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Rooster Energy Ltd - Kenneth F. Tamplain, current senior vice president and general counsel, has been appointed interim ceo and president, effective immediately
April 28 Shaw Communications is looking for a buyer for ViaWest, the U.S. data center company it bought three years ago, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Canadian cable company continues to shed assets it considers non-core.