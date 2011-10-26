版本:
New Issue-Atlantic Power sells $460 mln notes

  Oct 26 Atlantic Power Corp (ATP.TO)(AT.N) on
Wednesday sold $460 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  Morgan Stanley and TD Securities were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION
AMT $460 MLN      COUPON 9.00 PCT     MATURITY  11/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 97.471    FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S B1        YIELD 9.50 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/4/2011
S&P BB-MINUS      SPREAD 784 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

