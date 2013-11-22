版本:
BRIEF-Atlanticus says William R. McCamey appointed CFO

Nov 22 Atlanticus Holdings Corp : * Says on November 18, 2013, j.paul whitehead, III announced his resignation as

CFO of co - SEC filing * Says william r. mccamey appointed CFO * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
