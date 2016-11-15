Atlas Copco eyes more acquisitions in Industrial Tech unit

* Eyes acquisitions in Industrial Technique

* Believes Vacuum unit could reach 20 pct op margin

By Johannes Hellstrom

ANTWERP, Nov 15 Swedish compressor and mining gear maker Atlas Copco is eyeing more acquisitions in its Industrial Technique unit, where new materials used to build cars is spurring demand for other assembly techniques than welding.

Atlas Copco's interest in new assembly technologies has been boosted in recent years by a trend among carmakers to use more aluminium to reduce the weight of their vehicles.

As aluminium can be difficult to weld, carmakers have turned to alternatives including adhesives and self-pierce riveting.

Atlas bought Germany's SCA, an adhesives dispensing gear maker in 2011, and snapped up Henrob, a specialist in self-pierce riveting, in 2014. Both companies have seen sharp growth since the acquisitions.

Atlas Copco Chief Executive Ronnie Leten told reporters at the firm's Capital Markets Day in Antwerp that the firm sees big potential in the Industrial Technique unit.

"Hopefully we can add a couple of other technologies. In Henrob, that technology, there are only three in the world who do that, but on adhesives, there are plenty," Leten said.

"The way cars are made, they way many other things are made. It's hybrids, you have carbon fibre, you have steels, special steels, you have aluminium, magnesium, and they need to come together".

Atlas Copco is setting up a fifth business area, Vacuum Technique, with around 14 billion crowns in sales, from January.

The vacuum business, based on the 10.6 billion crowns ($1.16 billion) acquisition of Britain's Edwards Group 2014, has been the main growth driver for Atlas Copco this year, with 22 percent organic order growth, boosted by strong demand from the electronics industry.

While Edwards has the majority of its sales to the semiconductor industry, Altas Copco bought Leybold Vacuum, the vacuum pumps business of Switzerland's OC Oerlikon, earlier this year to expand in the general industrial vacuum arena.

Leten said he believed Vacuum Technique could become a 20 percent operating margin business, compared to the 16-17 percent it is currently running at including recent acquisitions.

"I think it can with an increase in the service contribution and a bit of rationalization in the portfolio, but it will take us a while," Leten said.

About 40 percent of Atlas Copco's 102 billion crowns in sales came from services last year. In Vacuum Techniqe, 23 percent of sales is from services. ($1 = 9.1534 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)