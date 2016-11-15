Atlas Copco eyes more acquisitions in Industrial Tech unit

* Eyes acquisitions in Industrial Technique
* Believes Vacuum unit could reach 20 pct op margin
By Johannes Hellstrom
ANTWERP, Nov 15 Swedish compressor and mining
gear maker Atlas Copco is eyeing more acquisitions in its
Industrial Technique unit, where new materials used to build
cars is spurring demand for other assembly techniques than
welding.
Atlas Copco's interest in new assembly technologies has been
boosted in recent years by a trend among carmakers to use more
aluminium to reduce the weight of their vehicles.
As aluminium can be difficult to weld, carmakers have turned
to alternatives including adhesives and self-pierce riveting.
Atlas bought Germany's SCA, an adhesives dispensing gear
maker in 2011, and snapped up Henrob, a specialist in
self-pierce riveting, in 2014. Both companies have seen sharp
growth since the acquisitions.
Atlas Copco Chief Executive Ronnie Leten told reporters at
the firm's Capital Markets Day in Antwerp that the firm sees big
potential in the Industrial Technique unit.
"Hopefully we can add a couple of other technologies. In
Henrob, that technology, there are only three in the world who
do that, but on adhesives, there are plenty," Leten said.
"The way cars are made, they way many other things are made.
It's hybrids, you have carbon fibre, you have steels, special
steels, you have aluminium, magnesium, and they need to come
together".
Atlas Copco is setting up a fifth business area, Vacuum
Technique, with around 14 billion crowns in sales, from January.
The vacuum business, based on the 10.6 billion crowns ($1.16
billion) acquisition of Britain's Edwards Group 2014, has been
the main growth driver for Atlas Copco this year, with 22
percent organic order growth, boosted by strong demand from the
electronics industry.
While Edwards has the majority of its sales to the
semiconductor industry, Altas Copco bought Leybold Vacuum, the
vacuum pumps business of Switzerland's OC Oerlikon,
earlier this year to expand in the general industrial vacuum
arena.
Leten said he believed Vacuum Technique could become a 20
percent operating margin business, compared to the 16-17 percent
it is currently running at including recent acquisitions.
"I think it can with an increase in the service contribution
and a bit of rationalization in the portfolio, but it will take
us a while," Leten said.
About 40 percent of Atlas Copco's 102 billion crowns in
sales came from services last year. In Vacuum Techniqe, 23
percent of sales is from services.
($1 = 9.1534 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)