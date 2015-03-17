Atlas Air will order more Boeing 747-8 at some point - CEO

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 17 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings plans to order more Boeing 747-8 at some point, its chief executive said Tuesday.
"Yes we plan to place more orders," William Flynn told Reuters on the sidelines of an aviation conference.
He said he could not say when such an order might happen.
The cargo and charter airline has so far ordered and taken delivery of 9 of the freighter version of Boeing's latest 747. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin, Editing by Tim Hepher)
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi