Atlas Air will order more Boeing 747-8 at some point - CEO

WASHINGTON, March 17 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings plans to order more Boeing 747-8 at some point, its chief executive said Tuesday.

"Yes we plan to place more orders," William Flynn told Reuters on the sidelines of an aviation conference.

He said he could not say when such an order might happen.

The cargo and charter airline has so far ordered and taken delivery of 9 of the freighter version of Boeing's latest 747. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin, Editing by Tim Hepher)