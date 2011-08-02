UPDATE 1-Atlas Air cuts forecast, citing jet delays

* Q2 EPS 90 cents vs. estimate 82 cents

* Delays tied to Boeing freighters seen

ATLANTA Aug 2 Cargo carrier Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW.O) said quarterly profit fell as it paid more for aircraft fuel, and the company cut its full-year forecast, citing delivery delays for Boeing (BA.N) freighter planes.

Net income came to $23.8 million, or 90 cents a diluted share, for the second quarter, down from $32.7 million, or $1.25 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected 82 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue eased about 2 percent to $349.6 million.

Atlas Air said it now expects full year earnings of $5 a share, compared with a prior view of more than $5.30 a share.

Analysts expected profit of $5.34 for the year.

Based on a revised schedule from Boeing, Atlas said it expects to take delivery of its first 747-8F plane in October and to receive two more in November. Due to the delays, it lowered its expected contribution from the new aircraft in the fourth quarter to 16 cents a share from 36 cents.

Atlas Air also said that adjustments in Boeing's 787 program was expected to reduce profit tied to its flying of major components for that plane by five cents a share. Start-up costs tied to new business opportunities will also lower expected full-year earnings, it added.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs)