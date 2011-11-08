UPDATE 1-Atlas Air expects more freighter deliveries

BRIEF-Glaukos Corp names Joseph Gilliam as CFO
* Joseph Gilliam to join Glaukos Corporation as chief financial officer and senior vice president of corporate development
* Two more planes due in Q4, 4 in 2012
* Plane seen aiding profit
Nov 8 Cargo carrier Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW.O) said on Tuesday it expects to take delivery of two more Boeing Co (BA.N) 747-8 Freighter aircraft in the current quarter after receiving a first last week.
Atlas Air has nine of the new Boeing freighter planes on order. It said it expects to receive four aircraft next year and two in the first half of 2013.
The company, which initially had 12 of the freighter aircraft on order but canceled orders for three early-build models in September, has said that each freighter plane is expected to add 4 cents in per-share earnings a month in initial years of operation. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Ja solar holdings co ltd - china export & credit insurance corporation provided export buyer's credit insurance to export around 300 MW JA solar modules
* Evolving Systems signs multi-year managed services deal with Southeast Asia Wireless Carrier for customer acquisition, activation and upsell