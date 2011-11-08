UPDATE 1-Atlas Air expects more freighter deliveries

* Two more planes due in Q4, 4 in 2012

* Plane seen aiding profit

Nov 8 Cargo carrier Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW.O) said on Tuesday it expects to take delivery of two more Boeing Co (BA.N) 747-8 Freighter aircraft in the current quarter after receiving a first last week.

Atlas Air has nine of the new Boeing freighter planes on order. It said it expects to receive four aircraft next year and two in the first half of 2013.

The company, which initially had 12 of the freighter aircraft on order but canceled orders for three early-build models in September, has said that each freighter plane is expected to add 4 cents in per-share earnings a month in initial years of operation. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)