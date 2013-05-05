Shares of Atlas Air could surge-Barron's

May 5 Shares of global air-freight operator
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings are undervalued and now is
a good time for investors to get on board, financial newspaper
Barron's said on Sunday.
Atlas' price was recently around $42 a share, trading at
eight times 2014 earnings estimates, versus its historic range
of 12 to 15 times. As a result, some investors and analysts
think the stock could climb nearly 50 percent to $60, the
article said.
Stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings last week,
along with bright earnings prospects on the back of demand for
its new fleet of fuel-efficient Boeing 747-8 air
freighters and a pickup in global volume, are positives for the
company's stock, Barron's said.