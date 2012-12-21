BRIEF-Atlas Copco to buy Meyco in Switzerland

European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
STOCKHOLM Dec 21 Atlas Copco : * To acquire meyco, broadens offering for tunneling and mining * agreed to acquire the Switzerland-based MEYCO Equipment business from BASF Construction Chemicals Europe AG. * The acquisition broadens Atlas Copco's offering with mobile equipment for applying sprayed concrete (shotcreting) in underground operations * MEYCO has about 40 employees and had revenues in 2011 of around MEUR 20 (MSEK 175).
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.