UPDATE 1-Atlas Copco proves resilient amid engineering gloom

* Q3 operating profit 4.9 bln SEK vs fcast 4.8 bln
* Orders rise slightly in quarter
* Sees somewhat weaker demand in near term
STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 Compressor and mining
machinery maker Atlas Copco posted forecast-beating
quarterly earnings on Wednesday and squeezed out a slight rise
in orders in tough markets.
Though the Swedish company forecast lower demand for its
products in the near term, its shares gained on the back of the
third-quarter earnings, which were a rare beat of forecasts in
the engineering sector.
"The Atlas Copco organization stands ready to perform well
also in a more difficult situation," Chief Executive Ronnie
Leten said in a statement.
Atlas Copco shares rose 4.5 percent after the news.
Atlas Copco and domestic rival Sandvik, both major
producers of mining gear such as drill rigs, crushers and
loaders, have seen a mining boom falter in the face of a slowing
global economy in recent months.
Quarterly order bookings at Atlas totalled 21.4 billion
crowns ($3.22 billion) compared to a year-ago 21.2 billion.
Operating profit at Atlas, which makes a wide range of
compressors and construction and mining gear, rose to 4.92
billion crowns ($739.16 million) from a year-ago 4.80 and a mean
forecast for 4.79 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Other companies in the sector have fared worse.
Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest maker of
excavators and tractors, this week slashed its 2012 forecast for
a second time this year and said the economy was weakening
faster than expected.
Truck maker Volvo earlier on Wednesday painted a
gloomy picture for its sizeable construction equipment arm and
cut some market forecasts for the unit.