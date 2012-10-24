UPDATE 1-Atlas Copco proves resilient amid engineering gloom

* Q3 operating profit 4.9 bln SEK vs fcast 4.8 bln

* Orders rise slightly in quarter

* Sees somewhat weaker demand in near term

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 Compressor and mining machinery maker Atlas Copco posted forecast-beating quarterly earnings on Wednesday and squeezed out a slight rise in orders in tough markets.

Though the Swedish company forecast lower demand for its products in the near term, its shares gained on the back of the third-quarter earnings, which were a rare beat of forecasts in the engineering sector.

"The Atlas Copco organization stands ready to perform well also in a more difficult situation," Chief Executive Ronnie Leten said in a statement.

Atlas Copco shares rose 4.5 percent after the news.

Atlas Copco and domestic rival Sandvik, both major producers of mining gear such as drill rigs, crushers and loaders, have seen a mining boom falter in the face of a slowing global economy in recent months.

Quarterly order bookings at Atlas totalled 21.4 billion crowns ($3.22 billion) compared to a year-ago 21.2 billion.

Operating profit at Atlas, which makes a wide range of compressors and construction and mining gear, rose to 4.92 billion crowns ($739.16 million) from a year-ago 4.80 and a mean forecast for 4.79 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Other companies in the sector have fared worse.

Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest maker of excavators and tractors, this week slashed its 2012 forecast for a second time this year and said the economy was weakening faster than expected.

Truck maker Volvo earlier on Wednesday painted a gloomy picture for its sizeable construction equipment arm and cut some market forecasts for the unit.