UPDATE 1-Atlas Pipeline to provide services to ExxonMobil unit

Dec 1 Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P. said it would provide natural gas gathering and processing services to an ExxonMobil unit from the Woodford Shale to Velma processing facility in Oklahoma.

The company, which owns and operates five gas processing facilities in the mid-continent region, will provide services up to an incremental 60 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) to XTO Energy Inc.

The agreement will increase the processing capacity of the Velma facility to 160 mmcfd after the expansion is completed.