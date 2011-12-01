UPDATE 1-Atlas Pipeline to provide services to ExxonMobil unit

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
Dec 1 Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P. said it would provide natural gas gathering and processing services to an ExxonMobil unit from the Woodford Shale to Velma processing facility in Oklahoma.
The company, which owns and operates five gas processing facilities in the mid-continent region, will provide services up to an incremental 60 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) to XTO Energy Inc.
The agreement will increase the processing capacity of the Velma facility to 160 mmcfd after the expansion is completed.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition