公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 00:04 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Atlas Pipeline notes to B2

Sept 25 Atlas Pipeline Partners LP : * Moody's upgrades atlas pipeline's notes to b2, affirms b1 cfr * Rpt-moody's upgrades atlas pipeline's notes to b2, affirms b1 cfr

