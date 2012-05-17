UPDATE 1-Atlas Resource to buy Barnett Shale assets for $184 mln

May 17 Atlas Resource Partners said it will buy privately-held Titan Operating LLC for about $184 million to boost its assets in Texas' Barnett Shale.

The acquisition -- Atlas' second Barnett Shale deal in as many months -- will add about 250 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (bcfe) of proved reserves to its assets.

After the deal closes, Atlas's Barnett Shale proved reserves will rise to 530 bcfe.

Titan's current net production is about 24 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day, including 370 barrels per day of natural gas liquids.

ARP also increased its distribution outlook for the second half of 2012 to 90 cents to $1 per unit, from 85 to 90 cents per unit.

Atlas spent $190 million in March to buy gas-rich assets in the Barnett Shale.

Atlas shares were trading up 3 percent at $25.05 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.