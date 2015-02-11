Australia IT success story Atlassian hires CFO in last step to listing

| SYDNEY
SYDNEY Feb 12 Atlassian, Australia's
billion-dollar software developer started by university friends
on a credit card debt, has hired a chief financial officer as
its last step before pursuing a share market listing.
The company said it hired Erik Bardman, a director at New
York-listed property website Trulia Inc and a former
CFO at Nasdaq-listed sales website eBay Inc and
electronics maker Logitech International SA, in an
effort to beef up its public company expertise.
"This is probably the final hurdle for us internally, as we
edge towards eventually becoming a public company," co-chief
executive officer Scott Farquhar told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
"It's a big milestone for us to bring on a public company
CFO to help us take the next step."
The company, which switched headquarters from Sydney to
London a year ago to get closer to financial markets, expects to
wait at least six months after Bardman starts before filing for
an initial public offering, although it still has no specific
listing date in mind, Farquhar added.
"There's not a timeline. We've got investors knocking on the
door once a week looking to throw money at us," he said.
Nevertheless, the hire suggests the wait will soon be over
for investors hoping to buy into a company widely seen as one of
Australia's biggest home-grown information technology success
stories.
Farquhar and his university classmate Mike Cannon-Brookes
started the firm with a A$10,000 credit card debt in 2002. An
investment by T. Rowe Price last April has since valued the firm
at $3.3 billion.