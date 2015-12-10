Software maker Atlassian's shares soar in market debut

Dec 10 Shares of Australian business software maker Atlassian Corp Plc rose as much as 33.3 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $5.85 billion.

The company's initial public offering raised $462 million after the shares were priced at $21 each, above the expected range of $19-$20. The stock hit a high of $28 in the first few minutes of trading on Thursday.

Sydney-based Atlassian, which makes collaboration and management software, was valued at $3.3 billion in its last private valuation.

The company has about 51,000 customers in more than 160 countries, including NASA, Tesla Motors and the U.S. Department of Treasury.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)