Atlassian raises $462 million in IPO -sources

NEW YORK Dec 9 Atlassian Corporation Plc raised $462 million in its initial public offering in New York on Wednesday, as investors gave the Australian software company a warmer reception versus other stock market hopefuls in the technology sector this year.

The company priced its IPO at $21 per share, above its previously indicated range of $19 to $20 per share. Including debt, it values Atlassian at $4.4 billion, higher than its last private valuation of $3.3 billion.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement.

An Atlassian spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)