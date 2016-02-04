版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 5日 星期五 05:45 BJT

Software maker Atlassian's revenue up 45 pct

Feb 4 Australian Atlassian Corp PLC reported a 44.7 percent increase in quarterly revenue as more customers purchased its software that help companies collaborate and manage their operations.

Net income inched up to $5.1 million in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 from $5.0 million a year earlier. On a per shares basis, profit was flat at 3 cents.

Atlassian, which listed on the Nasdaq in December, said revenue rose to $109.7 million from $75.8 million.

The company added more than 2,600 net new customers in the quarter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐