Platinum producer Atlatsa to shut two shafts in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 Platinum producer Atlatsa
said on Wednesday it aimed to close two high-cost
shafts at its Bokoni mine in South Africa and had started talks
with unions about potential lay-offs, the latest such moves in
an industry hit by low prices.
Mining job cuts are politically a sensitive issue in South
Africa ahead of local elections next year. The government and
unions agreed a broad but non-binding 10-point pact in August
aimed at stemming mounting lay-offs in the face of falling
prices and soaring costs.
Bokoni is a joint venture between Atlatsa and Anglo American
Platinum, which last week sealed a deal to sell its
costly and labour-intensive Rustenburg operations west of
Johannesburg to Sibanye Gold.
The company did not say how many jobs could potentially be
at risk. The entire operation has 6,000 employees, with 2,000 at
the shafts slated for closure.
Atlatsa's Johannesburg shares leapt 22 percent to 50 cents
on the announcement.
Atlatsa said the shafts had "remained operational for longer
than originally contemplated, a position which is no longer
sustainable in light of limited available ore reserves ... and
continued depressed platinum group metal prices."
It said the shafts, UM2 and Vertical Merensky, were being
placed on "care and maintenance" - industry speak for
mothballing unprofitable operations.
Platinum's price is currently fetching around $960 an
ounce, pinned near 6-1/2 years lows.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)