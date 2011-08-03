UPDATE 2-Atmel Q2 beats on touch sensor sales, sees weak Q3 sales

* Q2 adj EPS $0.26 vs est $0.18

* Q2 rev $478.6 mln vs est $475.9 mln

* Sees Q3 rev to be flat to up 4 pct sequentially

* Shares down about 3 pct after market close (Adds Q3 outlook, conference call comments)

Aug 3 Atmel Corp's quarterly results topped analysts' expectations, helped by increased demand for the company's touch screen sensors, but it forecast third-quarter sales below market expectations as growth in its industrial and automotive end-markets slowed.

The company, which supplies its MaxTouch microcontroller for the recently launched Motorola Xoom and LG G-Slate, forecast third-quarter sales of $478.6-$497.7 million.

Analysts were expecting third-quarter sales of $504.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects its automotive business to be flat to slightly down on weakness in the European market and inventory buildup, it said on a conference call with analysts.

The company, which has traditionally relied on microcontroller sales to automobile and industrial equipment makers, introduced its MaXTouch brand of capacitive touchscreen controllers in the first quarter of 2010.

For the full year, it expects MaXTouch sales to surpass $350 million.

For the second quarter, Atmel earned 26 cents, excluding items, while analysts on average were looking for 18 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $478.6 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $475.9 million.

Shares of the company were down 3 percent in extended trading after closing at $11.89 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)