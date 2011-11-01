UPDATE 2-Atmel sees weak sales to iPad rivals in Q4, shares fall

* Q3 adj EPS $0.26 vs est $0.20
* Q3 rev $479.4 mln vs est $483.8 mln
* Sees Q4 rev down 12-16 pct sequentially
* Sees Q4 gross margin at 47.5-48.5 pct, down from 50.1 pct
in Q3
* Shares fall 8 pct after market
(Rewrites, adds conference call details)
Nov 1 Chipmaker Atmel Corp forecast
dismal fourth-quarter sales and margins, mostly on lower sales
of touchscreen controllers to iPad rivals grappling with higher
inventories and a weak global economy.
The forecast pushed the company's shares down as much as 8
percent in after-market trade. They had closed at $10.29 on
Tuesday on Nasdaq.
For the fourth quarter, Atmel expects sales to fall 12-16
percent sequentially, which implies sales of $402.7-$421.9
million, lower than analysts' expectations of $484.2 million.
The company, which supplies its flagship maXTouch tablet
chips to Apple Inc rivals Samsung Electronics
and Dell Inc , expects fourth-quarter gross
margins to fall to 47.5-48.5 percent from 50.1 percent in the
third quarter.
Non-iPad tablet sales have been hampered by the popularity
of the Apple product and patent-infringement litigation brought
by the Cupertino company against its chief competitor Samsung in
various markets.
In a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Steve
Laub said the company will also have to deal with a shift to
single-chip touchscreens in tablets.
"There's a transition occurring from multi-chip solutions
for touch within the tablets to a single chip which is bringing
down the content per tablet as well, so we're seeing this
convergence of events occur in the fourth quarter," the CEO
added.
However, the company raised its full-year sales forecast for
its maXTouch to $375 million from $350 million on expected
higher sales to smartphone makers.
Atmel, which competes with Cypress Semiconductor and
Synaptics Inc , also sells smartphone touchscreen
controllers to Samsung, HTC Corp and Nokia Oyj
.
In October, Cypress Semiconductor also warned of a
higher-than-expected revenue decline in the fourth quarter, but
backed its full-year touchscreen sales forecast.
For July-September period, the company posted an adjusted
profit of 26 cents a share on sales of $479.4 million.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 20 cents a share
on sales of $483.8 million.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane and Sriraj Kalluvila)