UPDATE 1-Atmel 1st-qtr beats estimates

May 2 Chipmaker Atmel Corp's
first-quarter results topped market estimates, indicating a
rebound in orders for the company's touchscreen chips.
Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents a share for the
quarter, beating the 4-cent-a-share profit expected by analysts,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Our business bottomed during the first quarter, and we are
well positioned to capitalize on the improving industry
environment," said Chief Executive Steve Laub.
Revenue plunged 23 percent to $357.8 million but came in
above the $351.9 million expected by analysts.
The company, which competes with Cypress Semiconductor Corp
and Synaptics Inc, has seen revenue fall in
recent quarters as some of its customers fail to gain traction
in the highly fragmented market for tablets.
Separately, Atmel announced a new $200 million share
repurchase authorization. To date, it has repurchased about $490
million from its prior $500 million authorization.
Atmel shares were marginally down at $8.80 in extended
trading on Wednesday.