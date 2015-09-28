Cypress Semiconductor drops bid for chipmaker Atmel

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 28 Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp said it had withdrawn an offer for chipmaker Atmel Corp after the offer expired.
Cypress said on Monday that it had submitted an offer to Atmel's board.
Atmel agreed this month to be bought by Dialog Semiconductor Plc for about $4.6 billion.
Reuters had exclusively reported on Sunday that Cypress was working on an offer to acquire Atmel. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.