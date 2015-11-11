Dialog backs Atmel deal despite Elliott resistance

FRANKFURT Nov 11 Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog
Semiconductor said it was sticking with its plan to
buy U.S. peer Atmel, rebuffing activist hedge fund
Elliott, which is seeking to rally co-shareholders to vote
against the acquisition.
"Dialog continues to believe this transaction is in the best
interests of its shareholders," the company said in a statement
on Wednesday, adding it believed that Elliott was ignoring how
much value the deal could create.
Dialog Semiconductor agreed in September to buy Atmel for
about $4.6 billion in a move to expand its industrial product
portfolio. Elliott has said it believed the deal would harm
Dialog's value.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)