BRIEF-Atossa Genetics reports on 510(k) pre-submission meeting with the FDA

BRIEF-International Paper's CEO Mark Sutton's 2016 total compensation $13.3 mln
* International Paper Co- CEO Mark S. Sutton's 2016 total compensation was $13.3 million versus $16.8 million - SEC filing
Nov 18 Atossa Genetics Inc : * Reports on 510(k) pre-submission meeting with the food and drug
administration * Says plans to submit a 510(k) notification to the FDA related to the forecyte
breast pump and patient kit * Says believes that it has the data and other information to support the
* Says believes that it has the data and other information to support the submission
* Says CEO Bob Dudley’s 2016 total remuneration, including pension was $11.6 million versus $19.4 million in 2015
TEL AVIV, April 6 Israeli semiconductor company Valens has raised $60 million in a financing round led by Israel Growth Partners, and including new investors Delphi, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Goldman Sachs and MediaTek, in addition to Valens’ existing investors.