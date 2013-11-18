版本:
BRIEF-Atossa Genetics reports on 510(k) pre-submission meeting with the FDA

Nov 18 Atossa Genetics Inc : * Reports on 510(k) pre-submission meeting with the food and drug

administration * Says plans to submit a 510(k) notification to the FDA related to the forecyte

breast pump and patient kit * Says believes that it has the data and other information to support the

submission * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

