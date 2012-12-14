CORRECTED-Danish fund ATP picks Citi exec to replace Rohde

(In second paragraph, corrects to 620 billion, from 82 billion.)

COPENHAGEN Dec 13 ATP, Denmark's biggest pension fund, appointed a Citigroup executive as its new CEO on Thursday after its current head was selected to become the country's next central bank governor, the fund said in a statement.

ATP, which manages 620 billion Danish crowns ($109 billion) in assets, picked Carsten Stendevad, Global Head of Citi's Financial Strategy Group, to replace Lars Rohde, who will head Denmark's Nationalbank from Feb. 1.

Stendevad, 39, a native of Denmark, has been with Citi since 2002 after roles with McKinsey & Co and the Danish central bank. ($1 = 5.7006 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)