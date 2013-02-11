US files suit against ATP charging illegal oil release

BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
WASHINGTON Feb 11 The U.S. government filed a lawsuit against bankrupt ATP Oil and Gas Corp on Monday, charging that the company illegally discharged oil and unpermitted chemical dispersants into the Gulf of Mexico.
The alleged violations were discovered during an inspection of an ATP oil and gas production platform in March 2012 by the Interior Department's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).
A BSEE investigation found that ATP did not properly operate and maintain its wastewater treatment system on the ATP Innovator platform.
The government said in its complaint that excess oil was released into the ocean and an unauthorized chemical dispersant was used to mask the oil.
The dispersant was used from at least October 2010 to March 2012, the complaint said.
ATP filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last August. The company could not be reached immediately for comment.
The government said it seeking civil penalties under the Clean Water Act and injunctive relief for violations of the act.
The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a four-month low on Thursday morning after U.S. shares tumbled overnight on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting its king-sized balance sheet earlier than expected.