UPDATE 1-ATP Oil & Gas says Q3 production rises

* Q3 production up 15 pct

* Expects two Gulf of Mexico wells to start production in 2012 (Follows alerts)

Nov 7 ATP Oil & Gas Corp said quarterly production rose 15 percent and expects two of its wells in the Gulf of Mexico to start production in 2012.

Third-quarter production rose to 24,200 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day, said the oil and gas producer present in the Gulf of Mexico, Mediterranean Sea and the North Sea.

The company said it found more oil-bearing sands than estimated at the fourth Telemark Hub well at Mississippi Canyon Block. The well is expected to start production in early 2012.

Second Clipper well at Green Canyon Block also encountered oil pay sands and is expected to start production in the third quarter of 2012, the company said in a statement.

ATP operates the Telemark Hub in about 4,000 feet of water.

Shares of the company were up 3 percent in the early morning trade at $10.74 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)