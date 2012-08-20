版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 04:01 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts ATP Oil's PDR to D on chapter 11 filing

Aug 20 ATP Oil And Gas Corp : * Moody's downgrades atp's pdr to d on chapter 11 filing * Rpt-moody's downgrades atp's pdr to d on chapter 11 filing

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐