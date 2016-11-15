ATR wins fresh order from Synergy for 12 turboprops

PARIS Nov 15 European regional aircraft maker
ATR said on Tuesday it had won a firm order for 12 72-600
turboprop airplanes from Synergy Aerospace, its second order
from the Latin American airline holding company in as many days.
The aircraft will be operated by the group's new subsidiary
in Argentina, Avian Lineas Aereas, branded as Avianca Argentina,
ATR said in a statement.
Synergy Aerospace also placed options for a further six
aircraft, it added.
ATR is a joint venture between Airbus Group and
Italian aerospace company Leonardo. It competes for
turboprop sales with Canada's Bombardier.
On Monday, the Synergy group, which controls Latin American
airline Avianca, announced a separate order for eight ATR
turboprop planes as it disclosed plans to invest up to $100
million for a 49 percent stake in Mexican airline Aeromar.
