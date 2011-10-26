UPDATE 1-FDA advisers: AtriCure device effective for afib

* Device already on market for ablation of heart tissue

* Maker looking to add atrial fibrillation use to label

* Panel says effective, concerned about safety

* Atrial fibrillation major cause of stroke (Adds comment, details of condition, device)

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct 26 U.S. health advisers on Wednesday gave their nod to a label revision for AtriCure Inc's (ATRC.O) device for treating a heart rhythm disorder.

A panel of outside experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously that the Synergy Ablation System was effective in treating persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation during open-heart surgery.

Votes were divided over safety concerns and, with the panel chairman stepping, the final vote was 5-4 with one abstention that the device was safe. The panel voted 5-3 with one abstention that benefits outweighed risks.

AtriCure's ablation device is already approved for heart tissue ablation during open heart surgery. It uses radiofrequency energy to remove or destroy problem-causing heart tissue.

The company hopes to expand the label to add the use of the device to restore normal heart rhythm in patients with persistent or long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation who require open-heart surgery.

Atrial fibrillation is the most prevalent heart rhythm disorder. It affects more than 2 million Americans and is a major cause of stroke. In the condition, the heart's upper two chambers contract rapidly and irregularly and don't properly pump blood into the lower chambers.

Persistent atrial fibrillation is one that does not go away after seven days or requires intervention to stop; the long-standing persistent kind continues longer than a year.

Without an indication specifically for atrial fibrillation, AtriCure has been prohibited from training physicians to use its device to treat the disorder or discussing the condition in any way. Doctors legally could still use the device for the procedure, but off label.

"We have some misgivings and I think we should have some misgivings but nevertheless we're overall suggesting approval for this indication because... the device is being used for this indication every day," said panel member Dr. Richard Page, a cardiologist from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"The cat's out of the bag and I think it can only become a safer and more effective procedure with adequate training."

The FDA will make a final decision on the label. It usually follows the advice of its advisers but does not have to.

If the device is approved, AtriCure will have to conduct a larger trial to further study the device's risks and benefits. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; editing by Carol Bishopric)