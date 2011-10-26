FDA advisers: AtriCure device effective for afib

GAITHERSBURG, Md. Oct 26 U.S. health advisers on Wednesday gave their nod to a label revision for AtriCure Inc's (ATRC.O) device for treating a heart rhythm disorder.

A panel of outside experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously that the Synergy Ablation System was effective in treating persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation during open-heart surgery.

Votes were divided over the safety concerns and, with the panel chairman stepping in to resolve, the final vote was 5-4 with one abstention that the device was safe. The panel voted 5-3 with one abstained that benefits outweighed risks.

AtriCure's ablation device is already approved for heart tissue ablation, but the company hopes to expand the label to add the use of the device to restore normal heart rhythm in patients with persistent or long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation who require open-heart surgery.

Atrial fibrillation is the most prevalent heart rhythm disorder that affects more than 2 million Americans and is a major cause of stroke. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh)