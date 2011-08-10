UPDATE 1-Atrium Innovations Q2 profit up 16 pct

* Q2 EPS $0.44 vs $0.37 yr ago

* Q2 rev up 23 pct at $105.2 million (Follows alerts)

Aug 10 Canada-based dietary supplement-maker Atrium Innovations posted a rise in its quarterly profit, helped mainly by strong demand for its products.

Second-quarter income rose to $14.4 million, or 44 cents a share, from $12.4 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.

The company, whose key markets are in North America and Europe, posted a 23 percent increase in revenue at $105.2 million, helped by recent acquisitions.

Shares of the Quebec-based company closed at C$14.60 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)