UPDATE 1-Atrium Innovations Q2 profit up 16 pct

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
* Q2 EPS $0.44 vs $0.37 yr ago
* Q2 rev up 23 pct at $105.2 million (Follows alerts)
Aug 10 Canada-based dietary supplement-maker Atrium Innovations posted a rise in its quarterly profit, helped mainly by strong demand for its products.
Second-quarter income rose to $14.4 million, or 44 cents a share, from $12.4 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.
The company, whose key markets are in North America and Europe, posted a 23 percent increase in revenue at $105.2 million, helped by recent acquisitions.
Shares of the Quebec-based company closed at C$14.60 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)